Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 131,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $5,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,000 shares of company stock worth $7,032,220. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. 17,527,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,524,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.14. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

