Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 23,559 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,559 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 6.4% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $189,164. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,508. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

