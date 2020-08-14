Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 4,200 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises 6.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

