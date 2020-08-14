Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 6,696 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. 4,646,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,592,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

