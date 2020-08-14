GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLIBA. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,331. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $84.93.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. On average, research analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter worth about $6,116,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 1,829.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 72,220 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 7.1% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter worth about $652,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

