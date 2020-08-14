Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after buying an additional 658,471 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,496,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,826,000 after purchasing an additional 216,005 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,145,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,348,809. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

