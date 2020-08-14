Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.48.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $351.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $6,335,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

