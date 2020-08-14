Glassman Wealth Services Acquires New Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLYA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 455,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 281,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

PLYA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,234. The firm has a market cap of $524.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.12. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden acquired 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,947.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 71,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,955,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $77,138. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

