Glassman Wealth Services Acquires Shares of 1,175 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.52. 179,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,316,805. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.