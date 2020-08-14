Glassman Wealth Services Acquires Shares of 4,500 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRNE. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 239,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,960.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 220,579 shares during the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 1,033,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,719,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 580.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRNE. Dawson James assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

