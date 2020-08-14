Glassman Wealth Services Has $27,000 Stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Peloton were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 1,591.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,360,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton by 2,030.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after buying an additional 812,095 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Peloton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $64.30. 181,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,192,677. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798 over the last quarter.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

