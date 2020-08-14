Glassman Wealth Services Has $30,000 Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 2,920.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Transocean were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 565.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,037,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,575,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.24.

NYSE RIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 636,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,285,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.46. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

