Glassman Wealth Services Has $31,000 Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 1,172.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Twilio were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,683,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,267,000 after buying an additional 319,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.73.

Shares of TWLO traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.69. 59,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.09 and a 200-day moving average of $161.23. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $288.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $299,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $295,462.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,958 shares of company stock worth $94,031,087. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

