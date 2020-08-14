Glassman Wealth Services Has $32,000 Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2,983.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Docusign were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $63,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 37.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,203,000 after buying an additional 389,001 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 39.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,554,000 after buying an additional 377,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 91.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 754,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 361,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $33,188,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,820 shares of company stock valued at $35,818,325 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.65. The company had a trading volume of 76,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.53. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $229.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

