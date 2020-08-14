Glassman Wealth Services Purchases Shares of 635 First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.38. 25,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,164. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.06. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

