Glassman Wealth Services Sells 591 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 32.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 862.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

