Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.16. Global Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 55,125 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc Global Casinos, Inc operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.