Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.44

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $8.75. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gouverneur Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.