GridCoin (GRC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $842.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 102.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 127.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $842.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

