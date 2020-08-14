Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GH. BTIG Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.17.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,640. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $105.84.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $52,993.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $891,121.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,731.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,032,488 shares of company stock worth $751,382,992 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $21,999,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

