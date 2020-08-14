Harmony Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $85.79 million and approximately $40.72 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 42.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $732.15 or 0.06193033 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00016450 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

