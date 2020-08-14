Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.61. 18,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,918. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 28.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

