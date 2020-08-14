Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hawkins from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hawkins currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,814. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $612.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawkins by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

