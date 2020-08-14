HC Wainwright Raises Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $8.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.69.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 3,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Evolus has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.86.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Evolus had a negative net margin of 217.51% and a negative return on equity of 197.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 million. Analysts expect that Evolus will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Evolus by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Evolus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

