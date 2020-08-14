HC Wainwright Raises TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $38.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 52,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,136. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.41. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 239,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

