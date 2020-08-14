HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSKN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.
NASDAQ:SSKN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 3,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.08. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.
