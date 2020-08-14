HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSKN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ:SSKN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 3,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.08. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

