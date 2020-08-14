H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.63.

H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.33. 16,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,040. The firm has a market cap of $766.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $22,221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 150,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

