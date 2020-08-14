HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of XOGAQ stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 944,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.20. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 881,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $273,146.27. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.