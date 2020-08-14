Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.97. The stock had a trading volume of 162,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.91 and its 200 day moving average is $231.98. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $282.97. The stock has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.87.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

