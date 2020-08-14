Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

FIXX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,057. The firm has a market cap of $507.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.12. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. Analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $15,673,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $9,324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $7,405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 344,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

