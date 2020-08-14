IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $170.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $327.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

