Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icahn Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.88. 3,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,216. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.81. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

