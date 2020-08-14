IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGMS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 113,561 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 172.4% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 426,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 269,704 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,704,500.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 136,360 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGMS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,669. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

