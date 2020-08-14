IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.92. 25,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,119. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $80.55.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 426,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 269,704 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,209,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1,704,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 136,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 113,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

