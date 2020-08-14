II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. II-VI updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.60 EPS.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.96. 89,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,223. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38.

Several research firms recently commented on IIVI. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.97.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $881,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $690,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,049 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,223.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,515 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

