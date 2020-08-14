II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their hold rating on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IIVI. Northland Securities lowered II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.97.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $46.64. 112,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.30. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $881,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,663.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,515 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in II-VI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in II-VI by 40.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 92,889 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

