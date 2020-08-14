II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.97.

IIVI traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.64. 112,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,223. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.30. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $725,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,969 shares of company stock worth $2,703,515. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in II-VI by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in II-VI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,166,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in II-VI by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 92,889 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in II-VI by 103.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,601,000 after buying an additional 1,364,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after buying an additional 99,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

