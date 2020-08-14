Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $340.75.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,588.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,713,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,822. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 88,234 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 22.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Illumina by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 511,412 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $189,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.9% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

