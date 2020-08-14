ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 66,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,633. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.36. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

