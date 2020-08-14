Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 6,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,159. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. Analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 287,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 242,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

