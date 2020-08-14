Insider Buying: Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Director Acquires C$30,600.00 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,367,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$697,391.85.

TSE:CJ opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.85, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Cardinal Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CJ. Cormark increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.50 price objective on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.68.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

