Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $120,900.00.
NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. 501,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.75. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AAWW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
