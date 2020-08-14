Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $120,900.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. 501,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.75. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $15,402,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,801,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464,115 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,313,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAWW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

