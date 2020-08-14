Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.08. 30,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,283.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 959,588 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $13,328,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 61.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.