Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 19,250 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 159.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

NYSE F traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.03. 2,098,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,281,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.34. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

