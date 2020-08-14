Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Investors Title from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $132.88. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.60. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 13.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Investors Title by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Investors Title by 133.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Investors Title by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 270.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

