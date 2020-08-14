Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $338.72

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $338.72 and traded as high as $364.28. Iomart Group shares last traded at $347.50, with a volume of 63,294 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOM. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 338.53. The stock has a market cap of $376.82 million and a P/E ratio of 28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Iomart Group Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

