Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.75. 9,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

