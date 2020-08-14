iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.64. 1,215,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,429. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.