iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Element Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.56 and a 200-day moving average of $302.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

