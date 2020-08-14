iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.